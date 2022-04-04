JNUSU Demands Allocation of Hostels for First Year Students, Restoration of Library, Mess Services

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) staged a protest on Monday to demand allocation of hostels for first-year students and the restoration of the library as well as mess services. The protest was held outside the office of the Dean of Students (DoS).

The students also protested over the unavailability of a specialist at JNU Health Centre and demanded that ‘dhabas’ should remain open till late at night.

“It has been weeks since the university resumed offline classes and hostel rooms for first-year students have not yet been allotted. Moreover, the dhabas that used to remain open till 2:30 am, now closes down at 11 pm," JNUSU councillor Anagha Pradeep said.

“There is no specialist at the JNU Health Centre. We have demanded the university to reinstate the specialist service," she added. Their demand comes in the wake of death of a PhD student on March 21, who had earlier complained of chest pain. The students’ body had claimed that he was not given timely treatment by the health centre and there was delay in referring him to AIIMS.

