JNVST 2022: JNV Class 9 Application Deadline Extended up to November 15, Exam on April 9

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration deadline for the Lateral Entry Selection test (LEST) 2022 for admission in class 9. While earlier the registration deadline was set for October 31, it has now been extended to November 15. The latest date extension comes as a huge relief for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) aspirants who could not register due to some reason. Interested candidates who are yet to register for NVS LEST 2022 may do it on the official portal at navodaya.gov.in.

The written test for the selection of candidates is slated to be conducted at JNV of the concerned district or at any other NVS-designated centre on April 9, 2022.

Advertisement

>Also read| From Delhi to West Bengal, Check List of States Reopening Schools After Diwali

>NVS LEST 2022: Eligibility criteria

Only applicants enrolled in class 8 in a government recognised school in the district where JNV is located for the academic year 2021-22 are eligible to apply for LEST 2022. Candidates who had passed their class 8 examination in a previous academic year are not eligible to apply for the selection process.

Candidates born between May 1, 2005, and April 30, 2010 (both days included) are eligible to apply for LEST 2022.

>NVS LEST 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Log on to NVS official portal

Step 2. Click on the lateral entry admission to class 9 link available on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page where you can complete the registration process by providing the required details

Step 4. Log in and fill in the application form

Step 5. Cross-check the entered details before finally submitting your application for NVS LEST 2022

Step 6. Save a copy of the LEST 2022 application for future reference

>Read| Sainik School Admissions 2021: Registrations Open for AISSEE, Here’s All You Need to Know

Advertisement

>NVS LEST 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written test scheduled for April 9, 2022. The 2.5 hour-long examination will feature an objective-type paper with an OMR sheet. The question will be of class 8 level from Hindi, English, General Science and Mathematics subjects. The medium of answering the paper will be Hindi and English.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.