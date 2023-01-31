The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the online registration process for class 6 admission till February 8. Parents and students can fill up the application form for class 6 NVS admission on the official website of navodaya.gov.in, before the last date. Students who have cleared the class 5 examination are eligible to apply for the JNV class 6 admission.

The candidates will have to appear in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission. According to the schedule, the JNV selection test for the academic year 2023-24 will be held on April 29, Saturday, at 11.30 am. The result of the JNVST class 6 admission is likely to be announced in June.

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Navodaya class 6 Admission 2023 must be born between May 1, 2011, and April 30, 2013 (both dates inclusive). They must be a domicile of the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) is situated.

Students must be studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in a government or government-aided or recognised school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission. Candidate must have also studied and passed classes 3 and 4 from a government or government-aided or recognised school spending one full academic year in each class.

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS — navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the necessary information to log in.

Step 4: Then fill up the JNVST application form and pay the necessary fees. Submit

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NVS class 6 admissions 2023 application form as well.

While applying for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, a set of documents is required. This includes a photograph of the candidate, signature of the parent, signature of the candidate, certificate verified by the headmaster mentioning the details of the candidate in the prescribed format, Aadhaar card details, or residence certificate issued by the competent government authority.

