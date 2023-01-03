JNVST 2023 Registration Begins For NVS Class 6 Admissions, Exam on April 29

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has begun the admission process for class 6 for the session 2023-24. The applications are available on the official page of NVS. Parents who wish to enroll their children in NVS for Class 6 can fill out the application by January 31 by visiting the official websites - cbseitms.rcil.gov.in and navodaya.gov.in.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) will be held on April 29, and the result of the selection test is expected to be announced by June on the official page. To fill out the form, follow these steps-

Step 1. Visit the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 link, on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will open, after completing the registration, candidates need to log in to the account.

Step 4. Now, you can fill out the JNVST application.

Step 5. Cross-check the form before submitting it.

Step 6. After submission, download the compilation page and take a printout for future reference.

According to the prospectus, candidates who are bonafide residents of the district where Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located are only eligible to apply for admission. Candidate must have studied Class V in any government or government-recognized schools located in the same district during 2022-23.

No candidate will be eligible to appear in the selection test for the second time under any circumstances. The particulars filled in by the candidate in the application form will be validated and if the candidate is found to be a repeater, he/she will not be permitted to appear for the selection test. Admit cards will not be issued for such candidates.

Candidates who have passed the ‘B’ certificate qualifying course of the National Institute of Open Schooling on or before 15 September 2022 are also eligible to write the entrance test, provided they are in the prescribed age group. For more details, applicants are advised to check out the prospectus and read it carefully.

