Home » News » education-career » JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today, Steps to Apply

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023: Registration Ends Today, Steps to Apply

According to the schedule, the JNV selection test will be held on April 29, Saturday, at 11:30 am. The admit card for the same will be released a few days before the exam

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

JNVST will be held for a duration of two hours (Representative image)
JNVST will be held for a duration of two hours (Representative image)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will conclude the class 6 admission registration process today, February 8. Parents, guardians, and students can fill up the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 application form for class 6 admission on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The selection test is compulsory for all students who are seeking admission to class 6 in JNVs for the academic session 2023-24.

According to the schedule, the JNV selection test will be held on April 29, Saturday, at 11:30 am. The admit card for the same will be released a few days before the exam. The result of the JNVST class 6 admission is expected to be declared in June this year. In January, NVS extended the registration date for JNVST class 6 admission 2023 till February 8.

NVS registration 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Students registering for the JNVST class 6 Admission 2023 must be born between May 1, 2011, and April 30, 2013 (both dates inclusive). They must also be a domicile of the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) is situated.

Candidates must be studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in a government or government-aided or recognised school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission. They must also have studied and passed classes 3 and 4 from a government or government-aided or recognised school spending one full academic year in each class.

NVS registration 2023: Documents Required for Admission

A set of documents are required while applying for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test which includes:

-Photograph and signature of the candidate

-Signature of the parent

-Certificate verified by the headmaster mentioning the details of the candidate in the prescribed format

-Aadhaar card details, or residence certificate issued by the competent government authority.

NVS registration 2023: how to apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, complete the registration process as asked.

Step 4: Fill up the JNVST 2023 application form, pay the necessary fees, and submit it as mentioned.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page of the same.

Advertisement

Step 6: Keep a printout of the NVS registration 2023 for class 6 admission for further use.

The selection test will be held for a duration of two hours. The examination paper will include three sections with only objective-type questions. There will be a total of 80 questions for 100 marks.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: February 08, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated: February 08, 2023, 08:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Are Married, Here Are Latest Photos From The Wedding Venue, Haldi Ceremony And More

+10PHOTOS

5 Times Kiara Advani Looked Fabulous In Manish Malhotra Outfits, Check Out The Bride-to-be's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures