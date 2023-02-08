The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will conclude the class 6 admission registration process today, February 8. Parents, guardians, and students can fill up the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2023 application form for class 6 admission on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The selection test is compulsory for all students who are seeking admission to class 6 in JNVs for the academic session 2023-24.

According to the schedule, the JNV selection test will be held on April 29, Saturday, at 11:30 am. The admit card for the same will be released a few days before the exam. The result of the JNVST class 6 admission is expected to be declared in June this year. In January, NVS extended the registration date for JNVST class 6 admission 2023 till February 8.

NVS registration 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Students registering for the JNVST class 6 Admission 2023 must be born between May 1, 2011, and April 30, 2013 (both dates inclusive). They must also be a domicile of the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) is situated.

Candidates must be studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in a government or government-aided or recognised school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission. They must also have studied and passed classes 3 and 4 from a government or government-aided or recognised school spending one full academic year in each class.

NVS registration 2023: Documents Required for Admission

A set of documents are required while applying for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test which includes:

-Photograph and signature of the candidate

-Signature of the parent

-Certificate verified by the headmaster mentioning the details of the candidate in the prescribed format

-Aadhaar card details, or residence certificate issued by the competent government authority.

NVS registration 2023: how to apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, complete the registration process as asked.

Step 4: Fill up the JNVST 2023 application form, pay the necessary fees, and submit it as mentioned.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page of the same.

Advertisement

Step 6: Keep a printout of the NVS registration 2023 for class 6 admission for further use.

The selection test will be held for a duration of two hours. The examination paper will include three sections with only objective-type questions. There will be a total of 80 questions for 100 marks.

Read all the Latest Education News here