The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the deadline for online applications for the class 6 admissions through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for candidates from Nagaland. The last date for the registration has been deferred owing to administrative reasons.

Candidates from Nagaland now have until March 10 to fill out their applications online at navodaya.gov.in. “Due to administrative reasons, the period for submission of application form for the candidates of State of Nagaland will further resume from 19th February 2023 to 10th March 2023," reads a prompt on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

NVS Class 6 admission 2023: Documents required

Candidate’s signature -The size of the document should be between 10-100 kb.

Parent’s signature - The size of the document should be between 10-100 kb.

Candidate’s photograph - The size of the image should be between 10-100 kb.

Certificate signed by the candidate and parent and validated by the school’s headmaster - The size of the image should be between 50-300 kb.

If the candidate does not have an Aadhaar number, a residence certificate for the parent issued by an appropriate government agency must be shown.

JNVST class 6 admission 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Step 2: Click on the JNV Class 6 Admissions 2023 link shown on the homepage.

Step 3: As soon as a new page appears, candidates can fill out the basic questions asked to begin with the registration.

Step 4: Candidates can then fill out the JNVST application form, submit all necessary documents and pay the application fees to finally submit the form.

Step 5: Download the final confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, for students from other parts of the nation, the online correction window was accessible from February 16 to 17. The JNV selection test will be held on April 29, Saturday, at 11:30 am. The admit card for the same will be released a few days before the exam. The result of the JNVST class 6 admission is expected to be declared in June this year. The selection test is compulsory for all students who are seeking admission to class 6 in JNVs for the academic session 2023-24.

