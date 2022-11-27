Job Alert: From CISF to IWAI, Here's a List of Jobs to Apply for this Week

Finding a position that matches one’s skill set is a difficult task. It can be a time-consuming and stressful process. If you’ve been looking for the right opportunity but are having trouble finding it, do not worry. Because today we’ve compiled a list of organisations that are currently hiring for a variety of positions. Here is a list of all current job openings.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam for Assistant Director, Supply Inspector Posts

The online registration for the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination has begun by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). After the preliminary examination, there will be a main exam, followed by an interview round and a medical exam to shortlist candidates for various positions. These posts include Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, and so on. The last date to apply for the preliminary exam is December 20.

OSSC Recruitment for Teacher Posts

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is seeking candidates for regular teacher positions in government secondary schools under the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department. A total of 7540 vacant regular teacher positions in eight different subjects are being filled. Those who are chosen can earn up to Rs 35,400 per month. The online registration window will be open from December 11 to January 9.

IWAI recruitment for Deputy director (finance and accounts), Stenographer

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is looking for qualified Indian nationals for 14 direct recruitment positions at its headquarters in Noida and regional offices. Vacancies are distributed among the following positions: Deputy director (finance and accounts) – 2, Junior Hydrographic Surveyor (JHS) - 3, Stenographer D - 4, EDP assistant – 1, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 4. The last date for submission of the application is December 17.

CISF Constable Recruitment

Applications are being accepted for the position of constable in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The organisation will hire for 787 positions under this recruitment drive. The registration process is ongoing and will continue until December 20. Candidates who get selected will be receiving a monthly salary of up to Rs 69,100.

