Job Alert: From Coal India to DRDO, Here are Jobs to Apply This Week

If you are actively looking to start a new job or are in search of a more stable government job offer, your wait may end soon. From vacancies in the regional rural bank to scientist B posts in DRDO, there is a varied range of exciting job opportunities for various levels of educational qualification and job experiences. Here is a list of recruitment notices that you could apply for this week.

BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) has notified the recruitment process for filling 110 vacancies in Group B and Group C. The vacancies of include 88 posts for constables and 22 for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI). The application can be made online on BSF’s official website - rectt.bs.gov.in on or before July 12. Selected candidates for the post of SI will be paid a salary between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 whereas the salary for constable ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Coal India

Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 1050 posts of Management Trainees through the GATE-2022 score. Applications can be made online at coaindia.in or before July 222. Candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 based on their GATE -2022 score. It will then be followed by a final merit list (discipline-wise) based on GATE scores. The upper age limit for application is 30 years for UR category candidates.

DRDO

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified the recruitment process for filling 630 vacancies for Scientist B posts. Candidates may apply online through the official website of DRDO’s Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC), rac.gov.in. Candidates will initially be shortlisted based on their GATE scores followed by other selection methods depending upon the posts.

IBPS RRB

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified the recruitment process for the posts of group A officers (scale I, II and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) in regional rural banks. The recruitment will fill a total of 8325 vacancies in the 43 participating RRBs. Candidates may apply online at ibps.in on or before June 27.

Air Force Agniveers

The Indian Air Force has notified the recruitment of candidates under the newly introduced Agniveer Scheme. The selected candidates called the Agniveer Vayu will be recruited for a period of four years. The IAF is yet to announce the number of vacancies to be filled through this drive.

