Job Alert: From DRDO to Agniveer Recruitment, Here are List of Jobs to Apply for this Week

Recruitment for Mandarin Interpreters at Indian Army

The Indian Army is currently hiring candidates for a total of six Mandarin language interpreter vacancies. These six vacancies consist of five seats for civilian candidates and one for an ex-service officer. Those who fall between the ages of 18 and 42 years and match the educational requirements can send their applications via India Post to the address provided by the Army on its website. The last date to apply is August 10.

Lectureship, Assistant Professor and JRF recruitment

CSIR-UGC NET exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency to recruit candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), lectureship (LS), and assistant professor posts in various universities and colleges. Applicants who match the eligibility criteria can apply online before August 10.

Recruitment in DRDO, DST, and ADA

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has already started accepting applications for scientist B positions at the DRDO, DST, and ADA. There are a total of 630 available positions. Those with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in science, as well as students in their final year of study, can apply online. The GATE score of an applicant will be used to select them, followed by an interview round. The deadline for submitting the applications is July 29.

IB recruitment for ACIO, SA, JIO, and other posts

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, is willing to fill 766 positions. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) are among a few posts listed by IB. Selected candidates may be paid up to Rs 1,51,100. Those who are interested can apply online till August 19.

Agniveer recruitment in the Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is looking for qualified applicants to work as Agniveers (SSR) under the Agnipath scheme for a period of four years. The Navy intends to fill 2,800 Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) positions, 560 of which are allocated for women. Salary will begin at Rs 30,000 per month in the first year and will climb to Rs 40,000 in the fourth or final year of service. Candidates must apply online by July 22.

