Job Alert: From DRDO to RRB, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking for jobs, then here is a list of government or private sector jobs that one can apply for this week. From vacancies at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to positions in reputed companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), there are several opportunities for candidates who are looking for jobs in the private or public sector. This includes options for candidates with different levels of educational qualifications and experience levels. Here is a list of opportunities that you could apply for this week.

DRDO recruitment

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for filling 58 posts of scientists from different levels of work experience. The upper limit for recruitment ranges from 35 to 50 years, depending upon the post. The selection will be done based on a multi-level process that includes two rounds of interviews. Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary up to Rs 1,31,100 as per the level 13 A. For information click here.

UP TGT, PGT recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has notified the recruitment for filling 4,163 vacancies for teachers in government-aided schools. Out of the total, 3,539 posts are available for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) while 624 posts are dedicated to Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Selected candidates will be eligible for salaries ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard, West Region has invited applications for various civilian posts at its Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kochi, and Kavaratti locations, on direct recruitment. The recruitment will fill vacancies under General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazette. All application forms have to be sent to the Indian Coast Guard headquarters on or before July 9. For more information, click here:

RRB recruitment

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for 8,106 vacancies for the position of Group ‘A’ Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group ‘B’ Office Assistant (Multipurpose) level posts at RRBs. Candidates may send their online applications by June 27. For more information click here:

Myntra recruitment

E-commerce giant Myntra is hiring business finance managers for the Bengaluru location. To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidate must possess a post-graduate management degree from a tier 1 business school holding specialisation in marketing and finance. Additionally, prior work experience of a minimum of 2 to 3 years in a related field is also mandatory. Candidates may apply for the post through the career page on Myntra’s website.

TCS recruitment

Tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from management graduates who can join the company from the financial year 2022-23. To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidate must have passed a two-year full-time post-graduate degree MBA/MMS/ PGDBA/PGDM. Additionally, the candidates must have completed B.Tech before pursuing the management degree. Candidates may apply online via TCS’ official website. Click here for more detailsed

