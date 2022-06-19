Job Alert: From IITM to TCS Recruitment, Here are Jobs to Apply This Week

If you are looking for jobs, then here is a list of government or private sector jobs that one can apply for this week. From vacancies at Meteorology departmnet to positions in reputed companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), there are several opportunities for candidates who are looking for jobs in the private or public sector. This includes options for candidates with different levels of educational qualifications and experience levels. Here is a list of opportunities that you could apply for this week.

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is Hiring Research Associates, Fellows, Stipend up to Rs 47,000

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune has invited applications for the posts of research associates and fellows. Candidates who match the eligibility criteria can apply at the official website at tropmet.res.in till June 27. The candidates will be hired for research associates posts for 1 year which can get extended by 2 more years depending on their performance.

“The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune is an autonomous research organization under Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi, fully devoted to cutting edge research in various aspects of weather and climate science. The activities include training of post graduates and motivate them to take up research careers in atmospheric and oceanic sciences required to improve skill of weather and climate forecasts," reads the official website.

Throughout their service period, the institute will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 47,000 exclusive of house rent allowance (HRA). Whereas during the 4-year service period of research fellows a stipend of Rs. 31,000 per month will be given along with HRA.

Indian Army Recruitment for 10th Pass, Vacancies for Tradesman, Washerman

The Indian Army, Head Quarters Southern Command has released a notification for multiple vacancies. As per the notification, the vacancies are for the following post inckuding Washerman and Tradesman Mate. Candidates willing to apply for the job will have to submit an offline application form within 45 days of the release of the advertisement. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 65 vacant posts will be filled.

The application can be filled by the candidates either in English/Hindi. “Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in any AMC Unit under HQ Southern Command," reads the official notification.

UP TGT, PGT Notification Out: Apply for 4163 Teachers Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,42,400

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has notified the recruitment process for filling as many as 4,163 vacancies for teachers in government-aided schools across the state. Candidates may register for the recruitment process online via UPSESSB’s official portal at upsessb.org. The last date for online registration is July 3, whereas the fee submission can be done by July 6.

The subjects for the TGT post are English, Hindi, mathematics, social science, Sanskrit, physical education, science, home science, art, commerce, singing and music, agriculture, biology, Urdu, and music playing. while the subjects for PGT hiring include civics, chemistry, physics, biology, geography, mathematics, English, sociology, economics, history, Hindi, agriculture, education, psychology, Sanskrit, and art.

TCS is Hiring MBAs: Over 40,000 Posts on Offer, Freshers Can Apply Too

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited online applications for management graduates who can join the company from the financial year 2022-23. Interested and eligible candidates must apply as soon as possible since the end date of registration is not specified.

The advertisement released by the company reads, “The path to building a strong foundation to a remarkable career is now open for all PAN India candidates with Year of Passing (YOP) as 2020, 2021 & 2022 for permitted specializations only." It adds, “every day, half a million of us strive to make a meaningful difference to our customers and communities. We look forward to achieving a lot more, with your passion and energy!"

