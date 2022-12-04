Job Alert: From ISRO To Bihar PSC, Here's a List of Jobs to Apply for this Week

Finding the right job can be difficult. It can be demanding and time-consuming at the same time. If you are considering changing jobs or looking for a career that suits your skill set, you have come to the correct place. To make things easier for you, we’ve prepared a list of organisations that are now holding recruitment drives. Browse the list thoroughly, and send in your application for the position you believe you can flourish.

ISRO RECRUITMENT FOR 68 SCIENTIST AND ENGINEER POSTS

Advertisement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has commenced accepting online applications for 68 vacancies of Scientist/Engineer “SC" with a BE/ B.Tech or similar degrees. Interested people should apply for the position on the ISRO website by December 19th. Based on the GATE results from the years 2021–2022, the applicants will be evaluated. The GATE score and interview will be used in the final evaluation of the candidates.

IBPS RECRUITMENT FOR PROGRAMMING ASSISTANT POST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a job advertisement for a Programming Assistant position. The walk-in interview will be held on December 14 for those who are eligible. Those who are chosen for this recruitment campaign would receive an annual CTC of about Rs 9 lakh under the current policy. Employees have access to a variety of benefits, including medical coverage, PF contributions from the employer, and much more.

Advertisement

AFCAT RECRUITMENT FOR 258 VACANCIES FOR BOTH MEN AND WOMEN

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) registration for the 2023 Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) opened on December 1 and will last through December 30. Short Service Commission (SSC) applications are accepted in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. A total of 258 positions for both men and women have been advertised. Additionally, candidates with postgraduate degrees are eligible to apply for positions as officers in the branch of education and meteorology.

BPSC RECRUITMENT FOR 281 VACANCIES FOR BOTH MEN AND WOMEN

The notification for the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) has been posted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). This recruitment procedure will fill 281 positions overall, 76 of which are designated for female candidates. Candidates who are interested and qualified should submit their applications no later than December 20, 2022.

Read all the Latest Education News here