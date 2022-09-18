Job Alert: From NITI Aayog to NABARD, Check out the List of Ongoing Recruitment Drives

If you are planning to change your current job or waiting for a perfect job that matches your skill set, then you have arrived at the right place. It is understandable that the searching part of getting employment is difficult and requires much dedication. That is why to make it easier for you, we have compiled a list of organisations currently conducting recruitment drives. Go all the way through the list and apply for the one you feel you can really excel in.

Teacher Recruitment at Railway school

Railway school (English medium) in the Bhusawal division in Maharashtra is hiring candidates for teaching posts in various subjects. This will be contract-based recruitment in which candidates would have to work for a maximum period of 200 days and a minimum of 7 days. A total of 22 vacancies will be filled. Those interested should appear for the walk-in interview at DRM’s office, Bhusawal, on October 4, between 10 AM and 5 PM.

TSPSC recruitment for Assistant Engineer, Junior Technical Officers

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is going to begin a recruitment drive for assistant engineers, junior technical officers, and other posts from September 28. A total of 833 vacancies will be filled. The online registration process will continue till October 21. Selected candidates would be getting a monthly pay between Rs 32,810 and Rs 1,24,150 (depending on their post).

NITI Aayog recruitment for Young Professionals, Consultants

Niti Aayog is seeking candidates for the posts of young professional and consultant. A total of 28 vacancies will be filled by the organisation, out of which 22 posts are for young professionals, and 6 are for consultant grade I. Notably, the recruitment will be based on a contract of two years. Selected applicants can earn up to a monthly salary of Rs 1.45 Lakh. The deadline for application submission is October 12.

NABARD recruitment for Assistant posts

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is hiring candidates for a total of 177 development assistant and development assistant (Hindi) posts. Selected candidates can earn a per month salary of Rs 34,990. The last date to submit the application is October 10.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment for Navik and Yantrik posts

The Indian Coast Guard is recruiting male candidates for the different Navik and Yantrik posts. A total of 300 posts will be filled in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Candidates who get shortlisted will be able to earn a salary up to Rs 29,200 per month. Those interested must complete the registration process before September 22.

