Job Alert: From ONGC to UPSSSC Forest Guard, List of Jobs to Apply This Week

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment: Salary up to Rs 92,300

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Van Daroga (forest guard) in the Forest and Wildlife Department. The registration process is scheduled to begin on October 17 and conclude on November 6. Candidates may apply for the recruitment online through upsssc.gov.in.

The hiring is being conducted to fill a total of 701 posts, subject to the existing reservation policy of the Uttar Pradesh state government. The registration fee for the recruitment is Rs 25 for all candidates.

ONGC Recruitment: Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has issued a recruitment notification for graduate trainees in engineering and geo-sciences disciplines at the E1 level via GATE 2022 scores. The online registration process began on September 22 and is going to continue till October 12. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website - ongcindia.com.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total 871 posts in various Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) departments as well as for the posts of chemist, geologist, geophysicist (surface), geophysicist (wells), programming officer, materials management officer, and transport officer.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 63,200

India Post has invited online applications for various posts of skilled artisans. This includes vacancies for the post of MV mechanic, MV electrician, painter and tyreman. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5 vacancies, out of which 2 posts are for MV mechanic and one each for the remaining positions. However, it must be noted that the number of vacancies may be changed according to the need of the organisation.

Candidates may send in their application offline through speed post along with self-attested copies of the required supporting documents. All applications should reach the office of “The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Services, No. 34, Greams Road, Chennai, 600006" by 5 PM on October 19. Applications received after the due date, or any other method will not be accepted, informed India Post.

SBI PO Recruitment for 1673 Posts: Salary up to Rs 41,960

The State Bank of India has started the registration process for the posts of probationary officer. A total of 1673 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can do so via the official website sbi.co.in. The deadline for submitting the online applications is October 12.

“Eligible candidates are required to register on-line for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phase viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III," reads the official notice.

