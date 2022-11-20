Job Alert: From SAIL To SSC, Here's a List of Jobs to Apply for this Week

Finding a position that suits their skill set is a challenging task for every job aspirant. It can be a stressful and time-consuming process. If you also have been struggling to find the right opportunity, we have compiled a list of organisations that are currently conducting recruiting for various positions. Here’s a rundown of all the current job openings.

Sail Recruitment For 245 Management Trainees (Technical)

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is seeking candidates for 245 management trainee (technical) positions in the E1 grade in a variety of engineering specialisations. Candidates may submit their application by November 23. Selected candidates would receive a monthly salary in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,60,000. After a year, they would be given the title of assistant manager, with salaries ranging between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 1,80,000.

WBPSC Recruitment For Junior Engineer Post

To fill the positions of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in the West Bengal Subordinate Service of Engineers, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is seeking qualified candidates. Applicants should apply for the posts before December 7. The salary range for selected candidates will be between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 40,500 plus a Grade Pay of Rs. 4,400. There will be additional D.A., M.A., & H.R.A. etc. allowed as per rules.

CURAJ Recruitment For Teaching, Non-Teaching Vacancies

The Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) is looking for candidates to fill 47 teaching and non-teaching positions. Candidates, who meet the eligibility requirements must apply by December 3. The wage range for selected candidates for the 15 professorial positions is between Rs. 1,44,200 and Rs. 2,18,200, and for the 12 associate professorial positions, it is between Rs. 1,31,400 and Rs. 2,17,100. Meanwhile, those who get selected for the 18 assistant professor positions would receive salaries of up to Rs 1,82,400 per month. The pay range for an internal audit officer is from Rs. 78800 to Rs. 209200.

ITBP Recruitment For 293 Constable And Head Constable Posts

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring to fill 293 positions. This includes 167 positions of constables and 126 vacancies of head constables. Candidates may apply for these positions by November 30. Candidates selected for head constable positions will receive salaries ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, while those selected for constable positions will receive salaries ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

CSBC Recruitment For 689 Prohibition Constable Posts

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) of Bihar is recruiting 689 prohibition constables for the state government’s prohibition, excise, and registration departments. All applications must be submitted by December 14. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 and hold a class 12 certificate or an equivalent. However, there is a relaxation of two years in the upper age limit of candidates belonging to backward classes. SC, ST candidates are eligible for a five-year relaxation in the age limit.

JIPMER Recruitment For 433 Nursing Officer Vacancies

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, is holding a recruitment drive to fill 433positions of nursing officers. Candidates applying for this position must have obtained a BSc (Hons) nursing or BSc nursing from an institution or university that has been approved by the Indian Nursing Council or a state nursing council. The candidates must be licensed as nurses and midwives by the Indian Nursing Council or their respective states. Candidates selected for the posts will get a salary of Rs 44,900.

UPPCL Recruitment For Assistant Accountant

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has begun hiring for 209 Assistant Accountant posts. Of these 209 openings, 92 belong to the unreserved category, 51 to the OBC category, 20 to the EWS category, 41 to the SC category, and 5 to the ST category. The application form must be submitted by November 28. The shortlisting examination is set for the second week of January 2023. Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in commerce from a recognised university in order to be eligible for recruitment.

SSC Recruitment For 24369 Vacant Posts Of GD Constable

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding a recruitment campaign to fill 24,369 vacant GD constable positions. Applications for these positions must be submitted by November 30. For the position of sepoy with the Narcotics Control Bureau, the salary ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. For all other positions, it ranges from Rs 21,700 to 69,100.

