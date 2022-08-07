Job Alert: From SAIL to UPPCL, List of Jobs to Apply This Week

Looking for job opportunities and can’t find the perfect one? Don’t worry, we have put together a list of companies that have recently started the recruitment process for various roles. Read the list below and apply for the one which suits you the best.

SAIL is Hiring 200 Trainees, Matric Pass Can Apply From Aug 5, Salary up to Rs 15000

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will open the online registration window for the trainee posts in various departments on August 5. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website, igh.sailrsp.co.in. The hiring conducted by SAIL aims to fill a total of 200 posts. The deadline to submit the applications is August 20.

Advertisement

The candidates will be placed at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela for a training period of one year. Selection is subject to medical fitness as per rules of the company. Candidates who have undergone similar training programme at IGH earlier will not be eligible for second tenure, reads the official notice by SAIL.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Registrations Open for 6432 Posts, Graduates Can Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. Through this recruitment process, a total of 6432 vacant posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in, before August 22. The online registration process started today, August 2.

Advertisement

The online examination — preliminary and main for the next common recruitment process in the participating banks is tentatively scheduled to be held in October/November this year. The online prelim exam will be held in October and results will be out in November. Thereafter, the main exam will held in the same month. The results will be released in December. Those who qualify the main will have to appear for the interview in January/February. The provisional allotment list will be declared in April.

Record 34 Lakh Registrations for Recruitment Under Agnipath Scheme; 82,000 Women Aspirants Apply in Navy

The defence forces have received as many as 34 lakh applications for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for 31,000 vacancies.

According to the official data available with News18, the Army has received 17.17 lakh applications for 25,000 vacancies, while 7.69 lakh applied for 3,000 vacancies in the Indian Air Force on August 1.

Advertisement

The Navy has received a total of 9.55 lakh applications, including 82,200 from women aspirants.

Earlier, the Navy did not induct women as sailors, but after the launch of the Agnipath scheme, the Navy has decided to induct women Agniveers in all its branches, including in Communication (Electronic Warfare), Seaman (Underwater Sensor) among others.

Advertisement

UPPCL is Hiring 1033 Executive Assistants, Salary up to Rs 86,100, Registrations from Aug 19

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of executive assistants posts. Interested and eligible Indian citizens will be able to apply for the vacancies through the website, upenergy.in. The application process is slated to begin on August 19, and the last date to apply and make an online fee payment is September 12.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 1033 executive assistant posts. Out of the overall vacancies, 416 are for unreserved candidates, 216 are for SC, 20 are for ST, 278 are for OBC, and 103 are for EWS. Candidates who have completed graduation are eligible to apply for the posts.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here