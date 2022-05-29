Job Alert: From SBI, SSC to JSSC, List of Government Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are seeking your first government job or planning to switch, then you no longer need to scan through a number of websites or newspapers. We have compiled for you a list of government jobs in various fields. From SBI, Indian Bank, and JSSC, here is the list of government jobs you can apply for this week.

Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru (RIEM) teachers recruitment 2022

The Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru (RIEM) is recruiting candidates for various posts of teachers on a contractual basis through walk-in interviews. The recruitment will fill up total of 25 posts for teachers in several languages. The interviews will begin on May 25 and conclude on May 28.

Interested candidates are required to fill up the application form given in the official advertisement and report to the venue as per the scheduled time and date. The salary offered for the posts ranges from Rs 19,000 to Rs 27,500 per month.

Indian Bank SO recruitment 2022

The Indian Bank has incited applications to fill 312 vacant posts of SO (specialist officers). The recruitment drive is for hiring senior managers, chief managers, managers, and assistant managers. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank last by June 14. Candidates must have a graduate degree or CA qualification or relevant postgraduate degree to apply. The salary offered for the posts ranges between Rs 36,000 and Rs 89,000 per month.

State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment 2022

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from retired personnel of SBI to fill 641 posts on a contractual basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI. The last date to submit applications is June 7. The posts include 503 posts of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 posts of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 posts of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).

In order to apply, candidates must be between 60 and 63 years of age a son May 18. The shortlisting of the candidates will be done on the basis of parameters decided by the shortlisting committee of SBI. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for a 100-mark interview. A final merit list will be prepared based on the marks score in the interview. The salary offered ranges from Rs 36,000 to Rs 41,000 per month.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment 2022

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications to fill 991 posts of clerk and stenographers in various departments of the state government. Candidates can apply online through the official website of JSSC. The last date to submit applications is June 19. Candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age to apply. Candidates must also possess class 10 and class 12 passing certificates in relevant discipline as per the required educational qualification.

The selection process includes a written test followed by a typing test or a computer knowledge test. The salary offered for the post of stenographer is between Rs 25,500 and Rs 81,100 while for the post of clerk it is between Rs 19,000 and Rs 63,200.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment 2022

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for Selection Post phase X/2022. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC. The last date to submit applications is June 13. A total of 2065 vacancies will be filled across country though the recruitment.

The selection for the vacancies will be on the basis of a computer-based test. The test will be conducted in the month of August. Candidate must have done class 10th from a recognized board to apply for the post. In addition, candidates are also required to have passed 10+2 and their graduation should be from Bachelor’s degree in any stream.

