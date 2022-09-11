Job Alert: NABARD to SBI, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking to start a new job or a better opportunity to switch, no need to look further. Finding a job which fits all our requirements, needs a lot of time, energy, and dedication. Therefore, to assist you, we have compiled a list of ongoing employment opportunities at different government organisations.

NABARD Recruitment

Advertisement

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has shared a notice for the recruitment of 177 development assistant and development assistant (Hindi) posts. Selected candidates will receive a monthly pay ranging between Rs 13,150 and Rs 34,990. The application form is set to come out on September 15 and the last date to submit it is October 10.

Also Read: Amazon Says It Invested $3.71 Billion In Cloud Infra, Jobs In India Since 2016

Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has invited male candidates to work for the different Navik and Yantrik posts. A total of 300 seats will be filled through this recruitment drive. Selected candidates would be receiving a monthly salary up to Rs 29,200 along with other allowances. The registration process for these vacancies is going to end on September 22.

Advertisement

SBI Jobs

The State Bank of India (SBI) is looking to fill up 665 posts of specialist cadre officers. The job role will be based on a contract period of five years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview. Those selected will receive a salary up to Rs 35,00,000. No applications will be accepted after September 20.

Advertisement

Also Read: Indian Coast Guard is Hiring for 300 Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 29,200

AAI recruitment

The Airports Authority of India is currently conducting a recruitment drive to fill vacancies for junior assistant and senior assistant posts. However, applications are invited from the residents of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islands only. The monthly salary ranges between Rs 31,000 and Rs 1,10,000, depending on the position. The last date to submit online applications is September 30.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here