JoSAA 5th Round Allotment Result 2021 Declared at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 round 5 seat allotment result have been declared. Candidates can check their allotment status and the results on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

A direct link is also available on the candidate login portal at the JoSAA website for the 5th round allotment results. The candidates need to complete their admission process for round 5 by November 17.

JOSAA Round 5 seat allotment Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JoSSA - josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on “View Seat Allotment Results -Round 5".

Step 3: A new page will open up. Enter the JEE Main 2021 application number, password, and security pin to log in.

Step 4: Check your result and download it.

Step 5: You can save your result and take a printout for future use.

After the announcement of seat allotment 5th Round Result 2021, candidates will have multiple options. They can either accept the allotted seats with not willing to participate in the next round. They can choose to participate in the next round while rejecting the allotted seat in this round.

Under the fifth round, candidates have been asked to complete the admission process by November 17. Those who are willing to accept the allotted seats will have to pay acceptance fees in online mode or through an e-challan. Candidates will have to visit the reporting centers for document verification. They will be issued the acknowledgment letter by institution officials after document verification. The allotment of seats is being done through different rounds of seat allotment by JoSAA 2021 on the basis of merit of ranks in JEE Main and Advanced. Further, JoSAA 2021 Round 6 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on November 18.

