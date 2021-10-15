JoSAA Counselling Registrations to Begin Tomorrow, Documents Needed to Apply for Admissions

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling process for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIESTs and other government-funded technical institutions begin from October 16. Candidates who have cleared the engineering entrance exams can apply at josaa.nic.in.

The entire counselling process would be conducted in six rounds and each round will comprise several stages including registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, freeze/float allotted seat, payment of seat confirmation fee and reporting to the allotted college.

The registration window for first-round counselling will remain active between October 16 and October 25. It is mandatory for all candidates to register themselves at josaa.nic.in within the scheduled date or else, they will not be allowed to participate in the subsequent round of counselling. No separate registration would be required for further rounds of counselling.

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Documents Needed

Here’s the list of documents that the candidates must keep handy before proceeding to the JOSAA 2021 counselling registration

— Three Passport size photograph, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 12 mark sheet

— A valid photo id card like Aadhar Card

— Category/caste certificate, only if applicable

— JEE Main Score Card

— JEE Main Admit Card

— JEE Advance Admit Card

— JEE Advance Result Card

Candidates after completing the JOSAA counselling registration can exercise the choice filling options on the basis of their score and their rank in JEE Main or JEE Advanced. Once the responses will be filled by the aspirants, JoSAA will issue the seat allotment list.

After this, the students will have to either freeze/float the allotted seat. Those willing to go for the allotted seat will have to pay a seat confirmation fee and report to the respective college with the provisional admission letter and other certificates to complete the further admission process. Candidates can float the allotted seats up to round 6 only as it will be the final round for admissions to IIT, NIT.

