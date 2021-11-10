JoSAA Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Round 4 Result Today for Admissions to Top Engineering Colleges

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allotment result of round 4 of counselling today. Candidates can open the official website josaa.nic.in to check the fourth-round seat allotment result. They can log in on the portal with their JEE Main or Advanced application numbers and passwords to check their admission status.

The seat allotment list will be prepared on the basis of the availability of seats, the merit of the candidates, and options entered in the online application. Students who get shortlisted in JoSAA round 4 will have to report online for their admission. Selected candidates will have to pay the admission fee for JoSAA round 4 by November 11-12.

JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Open the counselling website on an internet browser, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: The homepage will open. On the homepage tap on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result - Round 4’ link

Step 3: Login using your JEE Main or Advanced application number and password

Step 4: Submit the form and get access to the JoSAA 4th phase of seat allotment result

Step 5: Download it and print a copy, if required.

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced can apply for admission to all institutes, but JEE Main qualified candidates are only limited to NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.

Candidates who are able to secure a seat in the 4th round, must complete the admission process, which is about to commence from November 11, 2021 at 10 am. It is important that students familiarise themselves with Freeze, Float and Slide options while accepting the seats.

