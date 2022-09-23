JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for IIT, NIT Admission Today

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce round 1 seat allotment result today, September 23. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other institutes will be able to check their results at the official website at josaa.nic.in. Along with merit, students’ choices will also be considered when allocating seats.

Candidates who find their name in the first round seat allotment result may complete the online document verification and fee payment if they want to reserve the seat. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to query will be conducted between September 23 to 26.

Also read| IIT Bombay to Have All Women Canteen Staff, Beef Up Security After Mess Worker Held for Peeping in Ladies’ Bathroom

Advertisement

Students can either take up the colleges and courses offered to them by freezing the seat and paying the fee or they can float it and wait for the next round. Students can choose to participate in the next round while rejecting the allotted seat in the first round.

Those who are willing to accept the allotted seats will have to pay acceptance fees in online mode or through an e-challan. Candidates will have to visit the reporting centers for document verification. They will be issued the acknowledgment letter by institution officials after document verification.

JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the allotment result link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth. Login

Step 4: Check result. Download and save for future use

As per the schedule, there will be six rounds of seat allocation. Only seats left after one round will be available in subsequent rounds. The round 2 seat allocation process will be conducted from September 28 and online reporting will continue till October 2. The round 3 allocation will take place from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5 from October 12 to 15, and round 6 from October 16 to 17.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here