JoSAA Counselling for Admission to IITs, IIITs, NITs Begin: Understand Registration, Seat Allocation Process

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 has started the online registration and choice filling process for admission to engineering colleges across India. Students who have cleared JEE Main and Advanced can apply at josaa.nic.in. The current registration is open for engineering aspirants and candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) and are seeking admission to architecture courses can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17 onwards after the declaration of the AAT result.

Students seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other- government-funded technical institutes need to register at JoSAA using their JEE roll number. Students also get to select their college and courses of choice. They will have to line up colleges in their mode of preference. Along with merit, students’ choices will also be considered when allocating seats. Students who clear JEE Main can apply for NIT, IEST, and IIIT, however, IITs are available to only those who cleared JEE Advanced, as per rule.

Advertisement

After all the students fill their list, seats will be allocated. A seat allocation list will be displayed on September 18. Students can either take up the colleges and courses offered to them by freezing the seat and paying the fee or they can float it and wait for the next round. As per the schedule, there will be six rounds of seat allocation. Only seats left after one round will be available in subsequent rounds.

Candidates are required to follow these steps to participate in JoSAA-2022.

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website josaa.nic.in. Alternatively, visit CSAB official website csab.nic.in to log on to JoSAA.

Step 2: On the homepage, login using JEE (Main) Application Number and password.

Step 3: Complete the choice filling section

Step 4: Review and lock the choices filled in.

Important dates:

September 12, 2022: The registration process for JoSAA Starts.

September 23- October 16, 2022: Six Rounds of JoSAA will be conducted

October 24, 2022: Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds

October 24, 2022: Registration for the filling of vacant seats through CSAB Special Rounds starts

October 29-November 6, 2022: Two Rounds of CSAB special will be conducted

November 7, 2022: Expected date for commencement of 1st year classes.

Upon completion of JoSAA-2022 counseling, if any seats remain vacant in the NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), two special rounds, called CSAB-Special Rounds, will be conducted.

Advertisement

The CSAB-special rounds will begin on October 24 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counseling process is expected to be completed by November 6.

It is estimated that approximately 2.2 lakhs applicants will participate in JoSAA and CSAB special rounds. There will be a total of 54477 seats for JoSAA. All 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 30 GFTIs, 3 SPAs and one IIEST will select applicants through JoSAA counselling.

Advertisement

It is mandatory for all candidates to register themselves at josaa.nic.in within the scheduled date or else, they will not be allowed to participate in the subsequent round of counseling. No separate registration would be required for further rounds of counseling.

Seats to top engineering colleges will be granted via the common platform. As many as 114 institutes, 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 other-Government-funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) enroll students via JoSAA.

Advertisement

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 has been constituted by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, with the Director, NIT Rourkela, as its Chairperson. Similarly, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) takes the responsibility of allocating seats in IITs with the Director, IIT Bombay as its Chairperson. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), consists of CSAB and JAB.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here