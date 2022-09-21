JOSAA Counselling: Registrations for Admission to IITs and NIT Closing Today

The online registration for the centralized seat allocation process for the academic year 2022-23 is being conducted by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs (School of planning and architecture) and a few GFTI (Government funded technical institutes), all collectively called the ‘NIT+ System,’ will close on September 21.

Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, and Chairman of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 made the announcement of the closing date of the online registration process.

Sharing his message for the aspirants, Prof. Mukesh Gupta (Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee, CSAB-2022), said, “Understanding the seat allocation process is vital for candidates, as slip-up may lead to losing a secured seat in the top NIRF-ranked government technical institutes. If one gets their dream college and relaxes, ignoring the online document verification or fee payment process, it may lead to failure of their candidature."

The registration for CSAB-Special Rounds to fill the vacant seats in the NIT+ system, if any, will begin on October 24, after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counseling process is expected to be completed by November 6.

Interested candidates can follow these instructions to participate in JoSAA-2022 before the deadline.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website josaa.nic.in. Alternatively, visit CSAB official website csab.nic.in to log on to JoSAA.

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using JEE (Main) Application Number and password.

Step 3: Complete the choice filling section.

Step 4: Review and lock the filled-in choices, as per the schedule.

Important dates:

September 21, 2022: Registration process for JoSAA Closes

September 23, 2022: Declaration of the results of the 1st Round

September 23 - October 16, 2022: Six Rounds of JoSAA will be conducted

October 24, 2022: Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds

October 24, 2022: Registration for the filling of vacant seats, if any, through CSAB

Special Rounds starts

October 29-November 6, 2022: Two Rounds of CSAB special will be conducted

November 7, 2022: Expected date for commencement of 1st-year classes.

To assist students, multi-lingual help desk (09124121003) is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Odia, Hindi, and English to assist the candidates at all steps of registration and seat allocation. In addition, 44 numbers of Help Centers are available in various states. Once the registration is closed, the date will not be extended for further acceptance of any more registration.

