JoSAA Counselling Round 1 Closes Today, Know How to Apply for Admission to IITs, NITs

The registration process for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 counselling concludes today, October 25. Candidates who have cleared the engineering entrance exams, JEE Advanced 2021, can apply at josaa.nic.in for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIESTs, and other government-funded technical institutions.

The registration window for the first round of the counselling process opened on October 16. The process consists of six rounds including registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, freeze/float allotted seat, payment of seat confirmation fee, reporting to the allotted college, and document verification. The round one seat allocation list will be released on October 27 while the entire counselling process will be completed on November 20.

A total of six lists will be released. Candidates who have not been allocated any seat by JoSAA can exit from the seat allocation process after the second counselling round begins and can do so up to the fifth round of seat allocation but before the last round of seat allocation. Candidates, however, have to complete their JoSAA 2021 registrations now otherwise they will be not be considered in subsequent lists.

>JoSAA counselling 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter required credentials. Submit documents

Step 4. Save the page and download it for further reference

>JoSAA counselling 2021: Documents Needed

— Three passport size photographs, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government-issued photo id proof like voter, Aadhar Card

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— JEE Main score card

— JEE Main admit card

— JEE Advanced admit card

— JEE Advanced result

After completing the JOSAA counselling registration, candidates can opt for the choice filling options on the basis of their score and rank in JEE Main and JEE Advanced. After the candidates fill in their responses, the seat allotment list will be released. Next, students will have to freeze/float the allotted seat by paying the admission fee and report to the respective college for further document verification.

