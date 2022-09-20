JoSAA Counselling Round 2 Mock Allocation List Announced, How to Book a Seat

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the second mock seat allocation list today, September 20. The JoSAA 2022 mock seat allocation results can be found on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number and password to access the list. The first mock seat allocation was announced on September 18.

As per the official notice, on September 23, the authorities will make the official round 1 JoSAA seat distribution results public, followed by the second one on September 28. The online reporting, fee payment and verification of the documents against round 1 will be done between September 23 to 26 and the second round between September 28 to October 1.

JoSAA 2022 seat allotment: How to check?

Those interested in checking the allotment list can follow these step-by-step process to check the process.

Step 1. Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ View 2nd Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details"

Step 3. Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password, and security pin

Step 4. The JOSAA mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Check the result of mock allotment

Step 6. Take a printout or download it for future reference.

Meanwhile, for the allotment of seats is still ongoing candidates can follow the steps to book their seat.

JoSAA counselling first allotment list: How to book seat?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using required credentials

Step 4: Accept or reject the seat

Step 5. Upload documents

Step 6. Pay the fees to confirm the seat

Candidates may apply for the counselling process at josaa.nic.in until September 21. The counselling process is being held for admission to 33 other government-funded technical institutes, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 23 IITs. The round 3 seat allocation result will be announced on October 3, followed by round 4 on October 8, round 5 on October 8, and round 6 on October 16.

