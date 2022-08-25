JOSAA Counselling Schedule Out, Here's All You Need to Know About IIT Admissions

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling schedule for admissions to the National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), as well as other other engineering colleges across the country. As per the official schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11 and the registration or choice filling process will begin from September 12. Candidates can check the notice on the official website -josaa.nic.in.

The candidates registration and choice filling will take place from September 12 to 22. The display of first mock seat allocation based on the choices filled-in by candidates will be on September 18 and the second one on September 19. Candidates will be allowed to lock their choices on September 20. Further, candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be able to fill their AAT-specific choices from September 17.

JOSAA counselling 2022: Documents needed

— class 10, 12 mark sheet

— Birth certificate

— JEE Main allotment letter issued by JoSAA

— Passport size photographs

— Valid photo identity card

— JEE Main admit card 2022

— JEE Main 2022 result

— PwD certificate (if applicable)

— Caste certificate (if applicable)

The application process for JoSAA 2022 round one counselling will conclude on September 21, the seat allocation result will be out on September 23. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to query will be done between September 23 to 26.

The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds. Candidates will have to fill the choice of their colleges, reserve the seat by paying fee and reporting online along with verification of documents. The round 2 seat allocation process will be conducted from September 28 and online reporting will continue till October 2. The round 3 allocation will take place from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5 from October 12 to 15, and round 6 from October 16 to 17.

