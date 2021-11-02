JoSAA Round 2 Counselling Result Declared: Here's What's Next

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has announced the seat allotment result for the second round of counselling today. Candidates who registered for the counselling and couldn’t make it to the first allotment round can check the result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Those who cleared the JEE Advanced 2021 had to register themselves for JoSAA for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIESTs, and other government-funded technical institutions.

>JoSAA 2021 round 2 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link round 2 counselling seat allotment result

Step 3. Enter your log in credentials, that is, registration number and password

Step 4. Check and download the result of JoSAA 2021 round 2 allotment for further need

>JoSAA 2021 round 2 seat allotment result: What’s next

If a candidate has made it to the second round of counselling list, s/he can either freeze or float their seat. If the candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, they can freeze it by verifying their documents and paying the admission fee. Those candidates will not be allowed to participate in further counselling rounds. Applicants who are not satisfied with their seat allocation can float their allotted seats and wait for the next counselling round.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the second round of counselling will have to report online for admission. The last date for reporting is November 3, up to 5.00 pm. Candidates will have to upload the required documents for verification and pay the counselling fee to secure a seat. Further, students who wish to withdraw their admission can do so by November 5.

>JoSAA 2021 round 2 seat allotment result: Documents needed

— Three passport size photographs, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government-issued photo id proof

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— JEE Main scorecard

— JEE Main admit card

— JEE Advanced admit card

— JEE Advanced result

A total of six counselling sessions will be held for JoSAA 2021. The third list will be released on November 6, the fourth one on November 10 and the final one on November 18. The entire counselling process will conclude by November 20.

