JoSAA Round 6 Counselling Notification Released for Admission to NITs

In continuation to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2021 schedule, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released a set of instructions for all the candidates who have been allotted a seat in JoSAA-2021 in the first six rounds. The board has asked the candidates, who have been allotted a seat first time in JoSAA round six counselling, have to deposit the seat acceptance fee and upload all the required documents latest by November 19 up to 5 pm for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NIT).

Candidates have to respond to the queries, if any, of the document verifying officer latest by 5 pm, November 20. The JoSAA counselling will grant students admission to engineering aspirants in IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Advertisement

>Also read| IITs Offer Fee-waivers, Financial Support for Engineering Aspirants

For candidates, who have been allotted seats in rounds one to six, the CSAB has announced that there will be online reporting for provisional admissions, instead of physical reporting. Candidates will have to pay a partial admission fee during November 20- 24 through the JoSAA portal only, to secure their admission.

JoSAA round 6 counselling for admission to NITs: Procedure to deposit admission fee

Step 1. Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in

Step 2. Candidates, whose documents have been verified successfully in any of the JoSAA rounds (1 to 6), will have to look for the option ‘ADMISSION AND PARTIAL FEE PAYMENT’ to deposit the partial admission fee

Step 3. Pay the application fee through net banking/debit card/credit card or State Bank of India e-challan to pay the admission fee, by clicking the link given on the JoSAA portal.

>Read| JoSAA Counselling 2021: Engineering Aspirants’ Top Choice is Computer Science

JoSAA round 6 counselling for admission to NITs: Admission fee

Candidates have to agree to the ‘Terms and Conditions’ of the admission, and if they belong to the general, OBC-NCL, or general-EWS category – the admission fee is Rs 40,000. However, for the candidates belonging to the ST, PwD, and SC categories, the partial admission fee is Rs 20,000.

Advertisement

If any candidate does not pay the partial admission fee by 5 pm on November 24, 2021, the allotted seat in the institute will be treated as vacant for further rounds of counselling whic is the CSAB special rounds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.