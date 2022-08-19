JOSAA Website Launched, All You Need to Know About IIT, IIIT, & NIT Admission Process

Weeks after delcaration of JEE Main 2022 results, the website for e-counselling services for admission to engineering colleges has been launched. Students who have cracked the engineering enrance exam, JEE Main will be eligible to register at the Joint Seat Allocation Authority - JoSAA.

Seats to top engineering colleges will be grated via the common platform. As many as 114 institutes, 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 other-Government-funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) enrol students via JoSAA.

Read | Couldn’t Go to IIT Despite Cracking JEE, Bihar’s Nibha is Now Coaching Young Girls Realise JEE, NEET Dreams

Advertisement

There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling. Upon completion of JoSAA-2022 counselling, if any seats remain vacant in NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), two special rounds, called CSAB-Special Rounds, will be conducted.

While the Josaa schedule has not been released this. Last year, registration window for the first round of the counselling process opened on October 16. A similar scheudle is expected to be followed this year. Those who clear engineering entrance will have to first register to participate in the counselling process.

Students will have to fill their choices in terms of college adn courses they wish to pursue. Based on both choice and merit, a list will be released. Students will then have option of selecting the seat given or freezing it else they can float it or let it go and wait for the next list. Ther will be six rounds in total.

Those who select a seat will have to pay fee fee, report to the respective college for document verification and save their seat.

JoSAA counselling 2021: Documents Needed

Advertisement

— Three passport size photographs, similar to the one used for JEE Main registration

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government-issued photo id proof like voter, Aadhar Card

Read | Another Student Claims JEE Main Result Changed, Moves Delhi HC Against NTA

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— JEE Main score card

— JEE Main admit card

Advertisement

— JEE Advanced admit card

— JEE Advanced result

For students who have cleared JEE Main NIT, IIIT, and GFTIs will be available. The IITs will only be available for students who have cleared JEE Advanced.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here