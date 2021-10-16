Journalist-turned-teacher Creates Train-like School To Attract Students in Jharkhand

A remote village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district has developed a school, which looks like a train compartment, to inspire students to attend classes. The compartments also have giant snakes and ladders game board painted on the floor. Developed by journalist-turned-teacher Arvind Tiwary, he says it is an interesting way to attract students to attend school has been.

His hard work has paid off as the dropout rate in the upgraded middle school of Tangrain village in Potka block is now zero. At present, the school has 269 students enrolled from Class 1 to Class 8. This includes 35 new students who have enrolled after the school has re-opened post-Covid-19 restrictions on September 24.

Tiwary joined the government school in 2017. Since then he has been applying innovative ideas to promote enrollment and motivate children to pursue studies seriously. The school is located about 45 kilometres from Jamshedpur. He renovated the three classrooms during the lockdown and made them look like train compartments. The school building now looks like a train from a distance.

Talking about his idea to bring children to school, Tiwary opened up about the reason for the higher number of dropouts in rural pockets. He highlighted that tribal children could not express their problems to those who come from outside and hence he decided to break the ice through sports and games.

Not only this, he also used to visit villages and distribute textbooks, storybooks, pens, pencils, and crayons during the lockdown to promote reading habit among children. He used to solve subject-specific problems at their doorstep. He even challenged the students to memorize tables within the given time period. The reward: he took the students to a screening of Baahubali in Jamshedpur.

Tiwary’s efforts inspired villagers to donate around 12 kathas of land for the development of the school. He has been honoured with a district-level award for his contribution to the field of education this year.

