JPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: 110 Posts on Offer, Here's How to apply

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is looking for candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand. The online application process has already begun on January 19, and the last date to apply for the posts is February 8. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts through the official website of JPSC, jpsc.gov.in. As per the recruitment notification, a total of 110 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Advertisement

The online application process started on January 19

The last date of submission is February 8

The selection of the candidates for the mentioned posts will be done on the educational qualification of the candidate as well as the interview.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

>Education Qualification: Post Graduate qualification, as per the TEQ qualification, - MD/MS/DNBintheconcerned MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject.

The candidate should have three years of experience as a junior resident in a recognized/permitted Medical College in the concerned subject. Followed by one year as senior resident in the concerned subject in a recognized/permitted medical college.

>Age Limit: Candidates up to 30 years can apply for the vacancy. However, following the government norms, there will be some age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Advertisement

Candidates from the reserved categories will have to deposit Rs 150 as the application fee, while the candidates who belong to other categories have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, candidates should check the detailed notification released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in

Step 2. Candidates have to fill in their details in the application form, on the homepage, so click on Online Application tab.

Advertisement

Step 3. Click on “Click here to apply Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand , Advt. No.06/2022" link.

Step 4. Candidates then have to attach documents,

Step 3. Candidates then have to deposit the application fee.

Step 2. Candidates are advised to save, download, and take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

Those interested can and eligible candidates should keep a note that they can apply for the vacancies on the official website jpsc.gov.in till February 8 upto 5.00 PM. Jharkhand Public Service Commission, commonly known as JPSC is a state agency of Jharkhand constituted to recruit the candidates, conduct written competitive examinations and the interviews for state civil services and other examination in its jurisdiction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.