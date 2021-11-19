Jharkhand State Services Mains 2021 in January, Registrations Closing on December 15

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has started the online registration for combined Civil Service examination (CSE) mains 2021 on its official website jpsc.gov.in. The online registration was started on November 16 and will conclude on December 15.

The candidates who have passed the JPSC CSE prelims exam 2021 can register for the mains exam. As many as 4293 candidates have been selected for the JPSC CSE mains exam 2021 on the basis of their performance in the prelims exam.

Read: >IIT-Bombay Researcher Develops Computer Simulator to Prevent Covid Spread in Enclosed Spaces

Advertisement

The JPSC CSE mains exam 2021 is scheduled to be held in January 2022. The detailed examination schedule will be released in due course of time. Here’s a step by step procedure to register for the JPSC CSE mains exam 2021

>JPSC CSE Mains Exam 2021: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest recruitments/openings and click on the link for the combined civil service examination

Step 3: Read the advertisement and go to the online application tab

Step 4: On the next page, click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply Combined Civil Services Main Examination-2021, Advt. No.01/2021."

Step 5: Enter your JPSC CSE prelims registration number and date of birth to login.

Read:> Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions Begin for Distance, Online Courses, Here’s How to Apply

Step 6: After logging in fill in all the required details

Step 7: Submit the JPSC CSE mains application form and pay the processing fee, if required

Step 8: Download a copy of the same for future reference.

The JPSC CSE mains exam comprises six papers- General Hindi and General English, Language and Literature, Social science, Indian Constitution and Polity, and Indian Economy and General Science. Paper 1 is of 100 marks whereas paper 2 is of 150 marks. The rest of the papers are of 200 marks. All the appears will be descriptive papers and the duration of the exam will be three hours each.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.