JPSC Main Exam 2021 Deferred, News dates to be Announced Soon

The seventh Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) main examination has been deferred. The Jharkhand Public Service Commission on Thursday has released a short notice regarding the postponement of the Combined Civil Services Mains exam 2021 on its official website. It must be noted that the new examination dates have not been announced yet.

“Hon’ble Jharkhand High Court by L.P.A. Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main Competitive Examination-2021, that was to be held in various examination centers of Ranchi from date-28.01.2022 to date-30.01.2022, in light of the hearing held on 25.01.2022 in No.-13/2022, ( Advertisement No-01/2021) has been postponed till further orders. The next date of main competitive examination will be published later," read the notification. Candidates can check the notification that is available on the Commission’s website www.jpsc.gov.in.

The development comes in the wake, of Jharkhand High Court’s hearing arguments in the PIL seeking stay on the seventh Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) main examination and reserved its verdict for January 25.

As earlier reported by News18, the bench of Justice Rajesh Shankar completed the hearing in the writ petition filed by one Shekhar Suman seeking stay on main examination scheduled on January 28. The petitioner’s advocate Rajesh Kumar said that model answers of eight questions in the preliminary examination were wrong, but results were announced without making necessary corrections.

He demanded that the preliminary examination results be cancelled and revised results declared following rectification. JPSC’s advocates Sanjay Piparwal and Prince Kumar Singh told the court that candidates’ objections were sent to an expert committee and the results were declared following the panel’s permission, reported by News18 earlier.

They said that even if some answers were wrong, all the candidates were affected and not just one candidate, and if there was a mistake, the examiner (JPSC) gets the benefit of it, and not the examinee.

