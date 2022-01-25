Just Disciplined, Says Chandigarh Girl to PM Modi's Question on Why so Serious

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), through video conferencing. Engaging in a free-flowing conversation with young achievers, the PM talked to the children about their dreams and future goals. Of all the interactions, PM Modi’s conversation with Chandigarh’s Tarushi Gaur caught everyone’s attention. Tarushi, who is the youngest girl to win degree one black belt and degree two black belt in taekwondo, impressed the PM with her sharp replies on the importance of sports and studies.

When asked to comment on the topic, Tarushi said that work and play are both important to help children make India proud. She then went on to say that she considers Olympian Mary Kom as her idol. Stating that the boxer “embodied" the work and life balance, the young achiever added that Mary Kom is an equally good icon, mother, and wife, reported The Tribune.

Advertisement

>Also read| Immense Priority Accorded to Empowering Girl Child in Govt’s Development Initiatives: PM Modi

Tarushi’s simple yet to-the-point answer prompted PM Modi to ask if she always talked about serious stuff. “Sir I do not talk about serious stuff. I have to make India proud and therefore I like to remain disciplined," Tarushi responded to the PM’s query.

Impressed by Tarushi’s replies, the PM smilingly nodded. The minister while interacting with other achievers, also talked about his government’s programmes for developing sports and other infrastructure in the country.

Stating that children had shown “modern and scientific temperament" by participation in the COVID-19 vaccination programme, PM Modi added that since the launch of the vaccination programme on January 3, more than 40 million teenagers have taken jabs.

Advertisement

>Read| Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last Date For Registration Extended, Apply Now till January 27

He further appreciated childrens’ contribution to the Swach Bharat Abhiyan and appealed to them to be an ambassador for ‘Vocal for Local’ and the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. Addressing the awardees, the PM said that the awards had become all the more significant as they are being conferred during the important celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking 75 years of India’s Independence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.