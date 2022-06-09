Kalindi College Asks Ad-hoc Teachers to Mark Attendance, DUTA Opposes Move

Kalindi College’s administration has asked all the ad-hoc teachers to mark their attendance for arrival and departure mentioning their timings on regular basis, drawing a sharp reaction from teachers even as the principal said that the notification was withdrawn within 30 minutes of issuance.

“All the ad-hoc teachers are hereby informed that Attendance Register has been kept on the reception and all the ad-hoc teachers are required to mark their attendance for arrival and departure by mentioning both the timings on regular basis. All the concerned may please note that and comply with the same," read the order issued by Principal Naina Hasija on Tuesday.

Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has termed the notification discriminatory towards teachers working on ad-hoc basis. In a letter to Hasija, DUTA President AK Bhagi said: “DUTA demands from you to withdraw both attendance register and order of yours for ad-hoc teachers attendance immediately." An elected member of Academic Council also wrote to Hasija, terming the notification “completely illegal" and said it is a direct attack on “our service conditions that comes under the purview of the Executive Council of Delhi University".

“The service conditions of all the faculties in DU and its constituent colleges are governed by the Executive Council (EC) of DU. This notice that forces any of the colleagues (ad-hoc colleagues in the present context) to mark attendance apart from academic issues is not mandated by DU EC, thereby violative of our service conditions and hence illegal," Naveen Gaur said. Gaur also mentioned that this notice is “discriminatory". “I request your office to immediately withdraw the notice that encroaches on the authority of DU EC. Hoping for a positive response from your office in this regard," Gaur added. When .

