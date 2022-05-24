Home » News » education-career » Kalindi College's GB Chairman Proposes Enquiry into Corruption Charges Against Principal

Chairman of Kalindi College's governing body has proposed setting up a committee. (Representative image)
The move came after a member of Delhi University's Academic Council wrote to ViceChancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College's governing body detailing the "continuous irregularities" being committed by officiating principal Naina Hasija.

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: May 24, 2022, 14:46 IST

The chairman of Kalindi College’s governing body has proposed setting up a committee headed by a judicial authority to probe into the corruption allegations against the college’s officiating principal and administration. The move came after a member of Delhi University’s Academic Council wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College’s governing body detailing the “continuous irregularities" being committed by officiating principal Naina Hasija.

“Chairman of governing body — Ravi Gupta — has proposed the constitution of a committee headed by a judicial authority to look into the allegations," a source told .

first published: May 24, 2022, 14:46 IST