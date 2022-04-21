Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams to Begin Tomorrow, Tips from Past Year Toppers

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka will conduct the 2nd PUC exams from tomorrow, April 22. The board exams will begin from 10:15 am and continue till 1:30 pm. As many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the PUC II exams.

The exams will start with the logic and business studies paper. The 2nd PUC students will be given an additional 15 minutes as reading time to ensure that students are familiarised with the question papers. The class 12 exam will be held at across 1,076 centres in the state, Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh has said.

Further, to avoid cheating, the entire exam process will be held under the police surveillance and there will be CCTV cameras for round the clock monitoring, said Nagesh. Squads will also be deployed to check exam malpractices. Additional personnel would also be posted across exam centres where large-scale malpractices have been reported in previous years, the minister added.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Guidelines

Students must reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the exam time. They must also carry their admit cards which needs to be collected from the respective schools. Without the hall tickets, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centres. The hall tickets will contain details such as application number, subject name, exam centre address, timing, guidelines to follow on the day of the exam, etc.

Students are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets. Calculators and mobile phones inside the examination hall. Students will be required to carry all the stationery including pen, rulers of their own.

Tips from Past Year Toppers

Ramya M who secured the third rank in the science stream in 2016 by scoring 594 out of 600, said it was a daily revision and clear understanding of the concepts that helped her ace the exams. She also opted for private coaching, which helped her a lot, she told The Hindu.

In 2021, out of the total of 590153 students, as many as 2,239 students received full marks or 600/600. It was a 30 per cent increase in the first-class marks from 2020. A total of 1,95,650 students also received distinction in the 2nd PUC examination. Last year, the board had achieved 100 per cent pass percentage.

While the toppers list was not released in 2021, in 2020, Abhijna Rao and Prerana M N were toppers in the science stream with 596 marks, Aravind Srivatsav in commerce with 598 marks and Karegouda Dasanagoud in arts stream with 594 marks.

