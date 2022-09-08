Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result Announced, How to Check

The Department of Karnataka’s Pre-University Education has declared the result for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam today, September 8. Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam can check their result through the official website of the board at pue.kar.nic.in, or kseeb.nic.in.

The 2nd PUC supplementary exams were held from August 12 to August 25 this year. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The timing for the first or morning shift was from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm while the second or evening shift started at 2:15 and ended at 5:30 pm.

The result for Karnataka 2nd PUC regular exams was announced by the Karnataka board on June 18. Students who scored less than 35 per cent in the regular exams were allowed to appear for the 2nd PUC supplementary exams 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam result 2022: How to download

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka.

Step – 2 Click on the link for 2nd PUC supplementary exam result 2022.

Step – 3 On the login page, enter your registration details and select the subject combination.

Step – 4 Click on submit after which your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step – 5 Check the result properly and download it for future reference.

This year, a total of 61.88 per cent of students cleared the Karnataka 2nd PUC regular exam. Out of the total 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, 4,22,966 were declared pass by the board. Girls had outperformed boys in the 2nd PUC exam 2022. Girls scored a pass percentage of 68.72 per cent while boys scored 55.22 per cent.

Further, a total of 2,51,686 students had appeared in commerce stream, 69,529 students had appeared in arts, and 2,19,777 in science. The total number of students passed in the Science stream was 2,19,783, in commerce stream 2,51,686 students were declared passed, while in arts stream, the number was 1,95,034.

