Karnataka Govt Asks Colleges to Implement Single Window for Admission to All Degree Courses

Karnataka higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan has warned universities of strict action for failure to implement the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS), a single-login interface for conducting the admission process in degree colleges. Following a meeting with vice-chancellors from across the state, Narayan said registrars who fail to implement the new system will be relieved from their duties, reported a leading news daily.

The minister has asked universities to submit a report on registrars who have failed to implement the UUCMS. The meeting between Narayan and vice chancellors was held after many degree colleges complained of trouble accessing the UUMS portal. They added that technical glitches in the portal are resulting in delays in the admission process.

Also read| Couldn’t Go to IIT Despite Cracking JEE, Bihar’s Nibha is Now Coaching Young Girls Realise JEE, NEET Dreams

Advertisement

Addressing the concerns, the minister said that regular video conferences were being held with the colleges to resolve the glitches. Narayan further directed colleges to submit new admission details on the portal by this month.

Karnata launched the UUCMS portal last year to integrate the admission process into one platform. The system track students’ journey from admission to awarding of the degree. It also carried details of all the events announced by colleges and universities, mode of admission (direct/merit) seat matrix, fee structure entrance interview, and quotas.

Candidates taking part in the admission process must provide personal, and educational details and attach supporting documents for the same. Colleges verify the documents uploaded during admission. The UUCMS portal also has the provision to generate a combination-wide rank list in each college for UG, a department-wise rank list for PG, and each field in PhD.

The candidates are allocated seats based on the availability and preferences submitted at the time of application. After completion of all rounds, details of allotted setas are sent to the university. The system has data integrated from the PU board, Karnata Examination Authority, DigiLocker MobileOne, and ComedK. Students can also pay the fee on the portal via PayGov.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here