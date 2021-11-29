Karnataka Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines for Schools, Colleges Amid ‘Omicron’ Scare

Days after a medical college in Karnataka’s Dharwad became a COVID-19 cluster with more than 182 people, including students and staff, infected with Covid-19, the Karnataka government on Sunday tightened the Covid guidelines and restrictions in the state. In this regard the government has issued an advisory, stating that all social and cultural events, including conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions must be postponed for two months, reported Mint.

Aiming to curb mass gatherings like the official statement also noted that “conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions, wherever possible may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be conducted in hybrid mode, i.e. with minimal physical attendance and with more persons attending through virtual mode."

The official statement further noted that all students in medical and paramedical and other such educational institutions must be screened daily for any COVID-19 symptoms. “..the symptomatic should be tested and treated as per the guidelines already issued," read the advisory.

The advisory comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting on Saturday. The CM said that in light of the recent clusters of Covid-19 cases in Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Dharwad, certain restrictions are being imposed. During the meeting, the minister asked the official to stringent the covid-19 guideline and increase vigil on the State’s borders, especially of Kerala and Maharashtra bordering districts, and increase recce on National Highways.

Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashok briefing the media persons about the decisions taken at the meeting, also said, “Make the second dose of vaccination compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools, and libraries."

In the wake of the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ that has been detected in South Africa, the Karnataka government also made it mandatory for people arriving from affected countries to take the RT-PCR test upon landing in the city.

“Earlier international passengers were tested but asked to go home and quarantine themselves. Now test them there itself (airport) and allow them to leave after they test negative," Bommai said.

Stating that these new strains have not been detected in Karnataka so far, Bommai said, “We haven’t seen that strain in Karnataka but in places like Dharward, Mysuru, and Bengaluru hostels we have seen spurts of cases spreading rapidly making their clusters. We have to take precautions."

