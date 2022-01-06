Karnataka Govt Mulling to End Academic Year by February-End for Classes 1 to 9

The ongoing academic session may end sooner for students in classes 1 to 9 in Karnataka-based schools. After the academic cycles got delayed in the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka education department is now planning to conclude the academic year sooner. The education department is discussing to conclude the ongoing academic year by February-end instead of March for students in classes 1-9.

Last year, state boards and education departments could not hold exams because of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron looming large, coronavirus infection cases across India are rising again. Sources told News18.com that with the cases surging, the department believes it is best to wrap up the academic year soon instead of Covid curbs causing a delay.

Most of the schools have already conducted exams for classes 1 to 9. Thus, it could be easier for the department to conclude the session and decide on promoting students based on their marks, however, the matter is still being discussed and no final decision is arrived at yet.

Since the Karnataka primary education minister has tested positive and is in quarantine, the officials are waiting to take a final call. After BC Nagesh tested Covid positive, students and parents demanded school closure. When he tweeted about his health, students and parents responded on the tweet demanding to shut down schools.

