Karnataka Govt Partners with Monster.com to Help its Skilled Job Seekers Find Employment

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has collaborated with the online recruiting platform Monster.com to help skilled job seekers find employment opportunities available across the country.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by KSDC and Monster, the partnership aims to bridge the employment gap for the job seekers in the state, by equipping them with career-based learning and recruitment opportunities through collaborative events and initiatives.

As a part of this partnership, Monster will provide an exhaustive directory of more than six lakhs job listings to 1,86,552 skilled students from KSDC. Additionally, aspirants will also get access to the recruitment company’s hiring fairs such as Triumph, Aspire, and Velocity. They will also get knowledge resources like webinars, Monster Employment Index, and knowledge centres, which will help them make an informed career choice.

Furthermore, more than 11,74,700 registered candidates from Karnataka would be able to avail Monster career services which include job assessment tests, resume writing, profile building, and boosting services, claim the press release.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster APAC and ME, said, “This is one of a kind partnership to address two of the most pressing problems facing the Indian hiring space: give job seekers access to the most sought after job opportunities in the market and skill them at par with industry standards."

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT, BT, S&T, and skill development, the government of Karnataka said, “The government is spending a lot towards employment creation. Our aim is to see that no person is left unemployed. There are more than six lakh jobs in the formal sector and 2.3 Lakh jobs in Karnataka alone. Our goal is to facilitate job creation in Karnataka to ensure that migration is contained and the state can prosper."

