Karnataka Govt to Remove Only 'Inappropriate' Parts About Tipu Sultan from School Textbooks

Karnataka’s education minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday said chapters on Tipu Sultan will continue to remain in school textbooks and only “inappropriate" parts will be removed. The minister’s remarks come at a time when there is a raging debate in the southern state on the 18th Century ruler of Mysuru.

Among his biggest critics in Karnataka is Kodagu MLA Appachu Ranjan who had alleged that Tipu Sultan killed many Coorg residents. Nagesh said there were two key demands, especially from Kodagu MLA Appachu Ranjan who demanded that either the lessons on Tipu Sultan be removed from textbooks or at least students be taught all sides of his personality and rule.

Chapters on Tipu Sultan in Karnataka school syllabus have remained controversial for a long time. In July 2020, the state government had dropped chapters on Tipu Sultan as part of its effort to reduce 30 percent of the Class 7 syllabus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, chapters on the 18th-century ruler were retained in classes 6 and 10.

Nagesh had previously said that chapters “based on imagination" about Tipu Sultan will be removed from the syllabus and his title of Tiger of Mysore will be retained only if there were proof matching the claim.

The Karnataka government had been formed a committee to examine Tipu Sultan’s representation in the school curriculum. The final decision on the committee’s recommendation is expected to be taken by next week. The education minister said that they have decided to remove the inappropriate parts from school textbooks. His name as ‘Mysuru Huli’ (Tiger of Mysore) also remain as it is.

A committee, led by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha, had suggested alterations to textbooks, especially related to Tipu Sultan. The committee tasked with revising classes 6 to 10 social science textbooks had recommended removing parts of the syllabus glorifying Tipu Sultan. Lessons on Babar and Tughlaq were also recommended to be revised.

