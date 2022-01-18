Karnataka Govt's Move to Setup Sanskrit University Draws Flak, #SaynotoSanskrit Trends on Twitter

The Karnataka government’s decision to grant Rs 324 crore to build a Sanskrit university on the outskirts of Bengaluru continues to gain opposition. Several pro-Kannada organisations and hundreds of independent activists have taken to social media platforms, opposing the move. They are claiming that the government is trying to impose Sanskrit and Hindi at a time when Karnataka residents are already learning three languages.

Describing the move as a brazen step by the BJP government to accord special treatment to Sanskrit at the cost of state language Kannada, many put out tweets with a hashtag ‘NoToSanskritUniversity’ and ‘NotoSanskrit’.

Another user said, “the state government should first look into the problems of hundreds of Kannada, Kannadigara and Karnataka issues."

The #NotoSanskritUniversity Twitter campaign has got more than 50,000 tweets in the last few days. However, defending its decision, the Karnataka government has claimed that it will not shy away from promoting Sanskrit, as earlier reported by News18. People, opposing the move have claimed that if the government does not take back its decision, they a state-wide agitation will be launched. The said Sanskrit University is going to come up in Magadi taluk on the outskirts of the state capital.

