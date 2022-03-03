Karnataka II PU Exams to be Postponed, After Clash With JEE Main

The Karnataka Pre University Board or class 12 board exam dates are set to be changed once again. Now, the exams are likely to begin from April 22 and conclude on May 5, earlier Earlier, exams were scheduled to be held from April 16 to May 6. Karnataka Board has published a draft timetable with exams starting on April 22. The board has asked students and other stakeholders to file their objections to the draft schedule by March 5.

The change has been forced after the exam dates clashed with JEE exam. The first session of the engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21 while session 2 is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 29. Karnataka Board has revised dates to avoid clashing the two exams.

Draft II PUC exam date sheet -

April 22 - Logic, Business Studies

April 23 - Hindi

April 25 - Economics

April 26 - Hindustani music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 27 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

April 28 - Kannada, Arabic

April 30 - Sociology, Electronics, Computer science

May 2 - Geography, Biology

May 4 - English

May 5 - Retail, Healthcare, Beauty & wellness, information technology

May 6 - Mathematics, education, basic maths

May 7 - Optional Kannada, Accountacy, Geology, Home science

May 9 - History, Physics

May 11 - Political Science, Statistics

Not just Karnataka but Telanagana too has changed its board exams dates due to the engineering entrance exam. CBSE students are also demanding a change in exam dates as the CBSE term 2 board exams will begin just a few days after JEE Main.

Experts have also claimed that having all exams within a short span of time might impact the students’ mental health and cause stress.

