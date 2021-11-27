Karnataka KCET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment List Today, Here's How to Secure Admission

After being delayed twice, the Karnataka State Common Entrance Test 2021 first round seat allotment list for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate engineering programmes will be released today.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier announced to release the list on November 26 which got delayed “due to the changes in the seat matrix". According to the official notification, the government has reduced seats in two engineering colleges and one of the engineering colleges has been removed from the list. Hence, the new seat allotment will be released after incorporating all these changes.

KCET first seat allotment: How to secure admission

Once the KCET 2021 round 1 seat allotment will be released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, candidates will be able to access the same by using their registered login details. After the announcement of KCET first round seat allotment 2021, applicants will be required to exercise the allotted options followed by a seat acceptance fee. Once the seat acceptance fee is paid, candidates must download the provisional admission letter and report at the allotted institute for document verification.

Earlier, these processes were scheduled to be held between November 27 and December 3. Since the release of the KCET 2021 seat allotment has been delayed, the new schedule for the further admission process will be issued soon by the KEA. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official portal of KEA for further KCET 2021 admission.

KEA conducted the KCET 2021 exam on August 28 and 29 at various exam centres across the state. The exam KCET 2021 results were declared on September 20 on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Those who have passed the KCET 2021 exam were eligible to participate in the counselling process. The KCET 2021 seat allotment list will be published on the basis of candidates’ preferences, their KCET score, and the availability of seats.

