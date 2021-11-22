Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon: All You Need To Know

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the online NEET 2021 counselling for medical students of the state soon. Those who qualified for the medical entrance exam are eligible to apply for admission under the 85 percent state quota on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. The dates for Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 will be announced soon on its official website. The registration process for admission to various MBBS and BDS programmes will be conducted across government and private medical colleges in the state.

Karnataka NEET 2021 counselling: Eligibility criteria

Those applying for admission through KEA’s UG NEET Counselling 2021 must be Indian citizens and must have cleared NEET 2021. To secure government seats, one must meet the following eligibility criteria:

— Enrolling candidates must have passed classes 10 and 12 from a Karnataka-based institution.

— Enrolling candidates must have attended a Karnataka government school for at least seven years or must have completed classes 11 and 12 at an institute based in the state.

— The candidate and either of their parent’s mother languages should be Kannada/Tulu/Kodava.

— The parent must be a resident of the Karnataka state.

Before applying, candidates must carefully read the eligibility criteria and other important instructions. Retain at least two extra copies of the submitted application, photographs, and fee receipt. Carefully preserve the admit card at least till the end of the admission process.

Give the active and correct mobile number and email ID in the application as important information to candidates can be forwarded by the KEA via email or SMS. If according to the KEA, the candidate has failed to fulfill eligibility criteria or any other important regulations, the KEA reserves the right to withdraw admission of any candidate at any point.

Karnataka NEET 2021 counselling: Seat allotment procedure

Enrolling candidates will be required to opt for one of the four options during the seat allotment process. The four key rounds of the Karnataka MBBS admissions counselling include registration, option filling, seat assignment, and reporting.

To go ahead with each phase of counselling, the candidate can either continue with the assigned seat or withdraw from further rounds of counselling. Candidates can also continue to participate in the next round of seat allocation if dissatisfied with the assigned seat. All steps are crucial for those applying for NEET 2021 counselling in Karnataka.

A list of the candidates with the assigned seats in NEET 2021 counselling in Karnataka will be issued by KEA. The list of the seat allotment collates the merit and the choices of the candidate. Along with the list, the dates for offline document verification will also be announced. All interested candidates are required to complete the verification process to continue with the NEET 2021 admission process. To confirm their selection, the candidates who have been allocated a seat can do so on the KEA’s official website.

