Karnataka NEET Counselling Applications Closing Today: Top Colleges, How to Apply

Students interested in seeking admission to Karnataka-based medical colleges have a last chance to apply for the Karnataka NEET counselling 2021. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the application window at 5 pm on December 22. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in. The fee submission deadline has been extended till December 27, 5 pm. The verification slip will be available from December 28 to 30, as per the revised schedule.

Karnataka government is conducting counselling for medical colleges under state government quota. The AIQ or All India Quota admissions are yet to begin. The MCC informed earlier that the AIQ counselling for NEET has been put on hold due to the ongoing case over the As many as 85 per cent of the total seats fall under state quota. While all AYUSH, BDS, MBBS seats fall under the category, AYUSH seats will not be allotted to students who are not natives of Karnataka.

>Karnataka NEET Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Register by generating log-in credentials

Step 3: Fill application form, upload documents

Step 4: Verify, pay fee, submit

Karnataka NEET counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges

>AIR 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

>AIR 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

>AIR 13: St. John’s Medical College

>AIR 23: Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

>AIR 24: JSS Medical College, Mysore

>AIR 37: M. S. Ramaiah Medical College

>AIR 45: K. S. Hegde Medical Academy

>AIR 47: Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

>AIR 50: Shri B.M.Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre

Registered candidates will then have to fill options of colleges, and courses they wish to take. Preference and merit will be the basis of admissions. Candidates will be allotted seats under merit lists, if a student accepts the same, they will have to pay a fee, get documents verified and book a seat.

