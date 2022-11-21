Karnataka NEET PG Mop-up Round Schedule Declared, Here's How to Check

The Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop-up round schedule has been shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can now view the schedule for the mop-up round on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the entry pass will be available for download on November 21 and 22. Candidates, who have already registered but have not verified their documents, have until November 22 to complete the process. The PG medical offline seat allocation will take place between November 23 and November 25.

Candidates are required to report to their assigned medical college on November 26. If any category seats remain unfilled after allotment, they will be decategorised according to rules/norms and offered to eligible candidates. However, KEA has also stated that “The candidates who select PG Clinical seat in the mop-up round will not be eligible to participate in the grand decategorisation round."

The PG Dental offline seat allotment will take place on November 25, and shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted Dental college before 5:30 pm on November 27.

Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round schedule: How to check?

Step 1. Open the online portal - kea.kar.nic.in, in any browser.

Step 2. Click on the link to “20-11 PG NEET 2022 Medical /Dental mop round schedule & instructions" available under the latest announcement section.

Step 3. Soon a PDF page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. View and take a printout of the schedule for further reference.

Karnataka NEET PG counselling is being held for admission to 50 per cent state quota and 100 per cent private college seats. Only those who have cleared the Karnataka PG medical/dental cut-off are considered eligible to participate in the counselling process. Karnataka NEET PG counselling is offering 3,983 Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma, and Master of Surgery (MS) seats in the state’s 44 medical colleges.

